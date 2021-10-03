Is RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being held hostage? 'Yes', alleges son Tej Pratap

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA/NEW DELHI: Has RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being held hostage? Yes, this has been alleged by none other than Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday levelled this startling allegation while speaking at a workshop, organised by his newly formed the "Chhatra Janshakti Parishad" in Patna for promoting leadership qualities amongst the youths.

As National President of Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, Tej Pratap Yadav on the record alleged that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav has been confined to Delhi by some 4-5 people, who dream of becoming the national president of RJD.

The former health minister further alleged that everyone knows who are those 4-5 people, who have confined his father confined to Delhi. "Everyone knows who those people are, there is no use in taking names. It has been a long time since my father Lalu Yadav came out of jail. But my father has been kept confined in Delhi," he bluntly alleged.

He said that he had talked to his father asking him to come and live with him in Patna together. "When my father used to be here (Patna), the doors were kept open and he used to meet people in the outhouse. Now, some people have put ropes to public. Our father has been kept hostage in Delhi," he allegedly said.

Yadav's allegation stirred the political circle of RJD and no leader of RJD agreed to speak anything on Tej Pratap Yadav's statement.

However, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand has asked Tejashwi Yadav to come out with a clarification on the allegation levelled by Tej Pratap Yadav. "Actually,its a family matter of RJD , but we also want that Tejashwi Yadav should come out and clarify as how is Lalu Prasad ji and the allegation levelled by Tejpratap Yadav," Dr Nikhil Anand said.

JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also said that the state government can act under rules if anyone lodges a complaint.