Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets Mamata Banerjee on her big win

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on her landslide win in the Bhabanipur by-poll.

"Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee on her resounding victory in the Bhabanipur by-election. The massive mandate reconfirms the unassailable confidence that the people of West Bengal have reposed on you," Stalin tweeted.

Five months after spearheading TMC to a landslide win in the assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee scored a personal point with a massive victory on Sunday in the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes.

Her victory, which came after her surprise defeat in Nandigram in assembly elections held earlier this year, was expected by most analysts.