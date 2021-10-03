STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wish EC puts bypoll campaigns on hold for 10 days amid festivities: Mamata

The CM also said that the poll panel has not objected to the government's decision to grant an allowance of Rs 50,000 to every puja committee, and money would be disbursed soon.

Published: 03rd October 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she would ideally want the Election Commission to put on hold by-poll campaigns for 10 days from October 10 as people, during that period, would be busy celebrating the biggest annual festival with fervour.

By-elections to four assembly constituencies -- Kharadaha, Shantipur, Dinhata and Gosaba -- are scheduled to be held on October 30.

"I wish the Election Commission puts on hold all bypoll campaigns during Durga puja and Lakshmi puja. People will be in festive mood. They shouldn't be disturbed. Campaigns can commence from October 21 for a week," Banerjee told reporters at Nabanna.

The CM also said that the poll panel has not objected to the government's decision to grant an allowance of Rs 50,000 to every puja committee, and money would be disbursed soon.

However, as directed by the EC, the state has decided to put off the implementation of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in districts where by-elections will take place on October 30.

"Mothers will be receiving Lakhsmir Bhandar benefits from November again. They will get two months' dole together next month," she said.

She further requested people to follow the high court order, which has banned the entry of visitors in pandals to check the spread of COVID-19.

"Please follow COVID-19 protocols. You can enjoy even without entering pandals," the CM said.

Banerjee also said that "other pending elections" will be conducted after the October 30 by-polls.

She was apparently referring to elections to over 100 civic bodies, due for over two years.

"We have to conduct other pending elections after the by-polls to four assembly seats," she said at the state secretariat.

Polls to municipal corporations and municipalities are conducted by the State Election Commission.

The BJP and the CPI(M) has been criticising the TMC government for delaying the elections to civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

At least 107 civic bodies are currently being run by administrators appointed by the state government.

The TMC had maintained that the civic polls could not be conducted in time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, "We wish the state government will not delay the municipal polls further. The TMC is trying to keep the civic bodies in its control for an indefinite period by appointing administrators. They should be ready to get people's mandate."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Election Commission Bengal Bypolls
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp