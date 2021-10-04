STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-India merit list for NEET PG likely by end of week, say officials

Published: 04th October 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:02 AM

NEET exams

Security personnel checking the documents of a medical aspirant outside a NEET Examination centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The merit list for the all-India counselling for 50% all-India quota in the NEET PG is set to be released by the end of the next week, sources associated with the Director-General of Health Services said. Results and scorecards were declared on September 28. 

Officials said that while most states will prepare their own merit list for admission on the basis of the NEET PG merit list and the all-India ranks, the national list will be released separately after which the counselling for admission for all-India seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee under the DGHS. 

“We are hoping to release the national list between October 8 and 10,” said a senior official in the Union education ministry. 

The NEET PG state counselling will be held under the aegis of the respective counselling authorities of the states and all eligible candidates who will apply for state counselling will be included in the respective state merit list. 

This year, a little over 1.6 lakh doctors appeared in NEET PG for admission into MS, MD and diploma seats in medical colleges.  

As per rules, while under the all-India quota, admissions are offered in 50 % seats in government colleges of all states except J&K, 100 % seats of central universities, 100 % seats of deemed universities and 50 % seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation.

The NEET PG examination saw an unprecedented delay of nearly eight months due to the massive second wave of Covid as the government decided to deploy final-year MBBS students and junior residents for providing services. 

Comments

