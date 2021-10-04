What was the real reason behind SRK's son's arrest in drug case? Opposition leaders float a theory

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Opposition leaders called the raid conducted at a cruise off the Mumbai coast as politically motivated to dampen the resounding victory of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the bypolls. They also alleged that the arrest of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son was linked to SRK being the Brand Ambassador of West Bengal.

The Special Court of the Narcotic Control Bureau of India on Sunday handed a one-day remand to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug-related case.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that at Gujarat port, 3000 tonnes of heroin worth Rs 20,000 crore had been discovered, but there has been no breakthrough in that case by the central probe agency.

“However, in the alleged rave party on the cruise, negligible amounts of the drug was found, but there is so much hype and media attention added to the filmi style actions of the NCB. It shows the NCB was sleeping when Rs 20,000 crore worth drugs was brought in India but makes big drama for few grams of drugs. If the investigative agencies are serious and independent, then they should find out the culprit in the Gujarat port drug case. Why are they dragging feet there because the port is owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi friend Gautam Adani,” Sawant questioned.

Shah Rukh Khan was close to Congress leaders when it was in government during UPA I and II. After the BJP government came to power in the Centre since 2014, the Bollywood superstar has neither shown any inclination nor made any political statements in favour of any political parties. But his proximity with the West Bengal chief minister increased as he owns the Kolkata Knight Rider cricket team in IPL.