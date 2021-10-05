STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases

Going by data available so far, doctors say this could be useful in treating Covid patients in early stages, as the company reported a 50% drop in hospitalisation and death.

Published: 05th October 2021 02:59 AM

Representational image of Coronavirus.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The experimental Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir could be promising in treating mild to moderate corona patients, going by the announcement made on October 2 by the company, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutic, after completing Phase 3 trials.

“While we have medicines for moderate to severe patients, we are still struggling for mild patients. This drug could be a gamechanger. It can be taken orally in the out-patient department,” said Dr Chinnadurai R, lead consultant, Department of Critical Care, Aster RV Hospital.

The data was drawn from 775 patients and reported 7.3% of patients who received the drug were either hospitalised or had died by day 29, compared to 14.1% of placebo patients.

“Molnupiravir induces ‘lethal mutagenesis’, thereby reducing viral replication; Study is yet to be peer reviewed and published. We have to see clinical benefit on the ground and also await regulatory approval,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, head, Scientific Board and chairman, Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospitals.

In India, five companies are conducting trials for this drug — Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Emcure, Sun Pharma and Torrent.

