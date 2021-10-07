Tej Pratap quit on his own: RJD V-P Shivanand Tiwari

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tej Pratap Yadav has disassociated himself from the RJD and formed his own outfit, party vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said on Wednesday.

“He has already ousted himself from the party and formed a new organisation. There is no point of expulsion now when he has already ousted himself from the RJD,” Tiwari said to a media query at Hajipur, about 15 km from Patna.

“When Tej Pratap floated a new organisation, he tried to use the election symbol of party — lantern. But he was not allowed to use the party’ election symbol.”

Incidentally, Tej Pratap had floated Chhatra Janshakti Parishad and got his organisation registered with ‘flute’ as its symbol.

Chhatra Janshakti Parishad national spokesperson Mohit Sharma, however, denied that Tej Pratap Yadav has disassociated from party.

“Tiwari made the statement to create a feud between two brothers,” he said.

Leaders of the RJD remained tight-lipped about the feud between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav that recently saw a new low after the elder of Lalu Prasad’s son claimed that his father was kept hostage in Delhi.

Tejashwi had categorically denied the claim of his elder brother.

Lalu’s elder son is said to be disgruntled ever since some candidates of his choice for the general elections was turned down by the leadership of the party.