‘Work experience important to get admission at US universities’: Dr Edward Hensel

The difference between getting accepted into an American university can often come down to one simple factor: who you interned with and how good it was.

Published: 07th October 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“I get hundreds of applications from Indian students every year. Experience of having worked in a professional setting is very important,” said Dr Edward Hensel, Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at the Rochester Institute of Technology, New York.

He was discussing the importance of internships during a bachelor’s degree with Virtusa Senior Vice President Balaji Srinivasan, Wipro’s Talent Acquisition Director V Viswanathan and Sri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER)’s Provost-Engineering Dr V Raju.

This was part of a webcast conducted by The New Indian Express and SRIHER, streamed on September 16.

In the USA, internships are referred to as cooperative education and is a vital part of finding a job after grad school, said Dr V Raju. It also opens up two-way communication.

“Now, we are in a state where students and employers are looking for a perfect match and one of the few ways in which we can achieve that is through an internship,” said Balaji Srinivasan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created more opportunities in the field of Information and Technology than in any other industry, said Wipro’s V Viswananthan. 

