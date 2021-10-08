STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Airport set to resume flight operations from T1

The operations at Terminal 1 will resume with pre-COVID operators IndiGo and SpiceJet.

Published: 08th October 2021 01:17 PM

The Delhi airport is on alert following circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at its T1 terminal from October 31 onwards after almost 18 months of closure, said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned.

The terminal is all set to provide a safe and healthy environment to passengers flying in and out of Delhi airport.

The operations at Terminal 1 will resume with pre-COVID operators IndiGo and SpiceJet.

The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 0105 hours. 

