STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Militant involved in killing of non local among three TRF militants killed in Shopian: Police

Police yesterday claimed to have killed a TRF militant Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar involved in the killing of sumo driver.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SHOPIAN: Police on Tuesday said a militant, who was involved in killing of a non local street vendor from Bihar Virendra Paswan in Srinagar last week, was among three TRF militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a joint operation was launched by police, CRPF and army in Tulran area of Shopian yesterday evening.

“Militants were given the opportunity to surrender as repeated announcements were made by police officers urging the militants to surrender. However, they turned down the offer and fired on the security men,” he said.

The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight three TRF militants were killed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militant has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal.

“He had shifted to Shopian after killing non street vendor Virender Paswan of Bihar in Lal Bazar area of downtown Srinagar on October 5,” he said.

Paswan and two other civilians including prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman M L Bindroo and sumo driver Mohammad Shafi Lone were shot dead by militants on October 5 in three separate places.  While Paswan and Bindroo were shot dead in Srinagar, Lone was killed in Bandipora.

Police yesterday claimed to have killed a TRF militant Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar involved in the killing of sumo driver. However, the family of the deceased alleged that he was a civilian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shopian Shopian encounter TRF Militants Shopian Killings
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp