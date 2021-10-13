STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA arrests 4 terror associates in multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency had registered the case on October 10 and initiated an investigation.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: NIA has arrested four terror associates during searches at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir following registration of a case to unearth a conspiracy hatched by various terror groups to carry out attacks in the Union Territory and other major cities, including New Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Four accused people -- Waseem Ahmad Sofi, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Mir alias "Bilal Fafu" and Tariq Ahmad Bafanda, all residents of Srinagar -- were arrested during the searches carried out in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The NIA said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused people are terror associates or Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.

"During the searches conducted yesterday (Tuesday), several electronic devices, incriminating Jehadi (holy war) documents and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

"The terror associates/Over Ground Workers of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and also indulging in radicalisation of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said these terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts, including killing of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, and unleashing a reign of terror in the Kashmir valley, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

The NIA said further investigation in the case continues.

