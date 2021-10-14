Akhilesh, Anand Sharma send Ram Navami wishes on Mahanavami, people say Eid Mubarak
Akhilesh deleted the tweet when people started trolling him for this mistake. The SP chief corrected the mistake and made a new tweet.
Published: 14th October 2021 04:18 PM | Last Updated: 14th October 2021 04:32 PM | A+A A-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sparked a Twitter storm on Thursday after he made a blunder while writing a congratulatory message on the Navami date of Navratri
While wishing the people, the SP chief wrote Mahanavami instead of Ram Navami. Yadav tweeted twice to wish Mahanavami. In the first tweet, he wrote, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami."
After Twitteratti caught his mistake and trolled him, Yadav deleted it and rewrote a new message. But by then people had taken the screenshots of his previous tweet and continued responding to his new tweet.
Ram Navami, is looked upon as an important Hindu Festival, and a celebration to honor the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. @yadavakhilesh ji https://t.co/0OuDNZX66M— Advocate Santosh Singh (@ImSan1107) October 14, 2021
It is worth noting that on the second tweet of Akhilesh Yadav also people are trolling for Ram Navami's tweet. A user named Poonam Thakur (@RajputKanyaUP) wrote: "Instead of visiting temples for vote bank, if I had got good information about Hindu religion and customs, Akhilesh Yadav ji might not have made such a mistake."
One Ajay Dixit (@DixitJustice) wrote: "There is a limit, now they also have to tell that Ram Navami is held in Chaitra Navratri, it is Shardiya Navratri."
पहिलका काहे मिटा दिए सुल्तान..! pic.twitter.com/mkJubKCiMd— पिंकू शुक्ला (@shuklaapinku) October 14, 2021
Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma also tweeted Mahanavami by writing Ram Navami.
आपको भी Merry Christmas— Facts (@BefittingFacts) October 14, 2021
Eid mubarak to sharma jee
— KhadijaEx Muslim (@Khadija__UK) October 14, 2021
Ramnavami falls in Chaitra Navratri. Navami in Shardiya Navratri is called Mahanavami and Goddess Siddhidatri is worshiped on that day.