Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is linked to the international drug network and is involved in drug trafficking as well as consumption, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told a Mumbai court on Wednesday.

The submissions were made before Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the NDPS Act, during the hearing of the bail plea filed by Aryan and the co-accused. The NCB said the initial probe had revealed that Aryan was in touch with some persons abroad who appeared to be a part of an international drug network for illicit procurement.

“The investigation requires sufficient time to properly investigate the said linkages so as to approach the concerned foreign agency through a proper channel,” the agency argued. Prima facie, there was sufficient material in the form of WhatsApp chats and pictures etc. to show that Khan was an active part of the illicit drug chain along with others.

Calling the NCB’s charge “inherently absurd”, senior advocate Amit Desai said no drugs were found on Aryan. “They are some young kids. In many countries these substances are legal. Let us not penalise (them) in bail… They have suffered enough,” he said. The court will continue the hearing on Thursday.