STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Provide relief to common man hit by rising prices of commodities: BSP chief Mayawati

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the life of the common man is disturbed and troubled due to rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and also that of everyday use item

Published: 14th October 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the Centre and state governments to initiate prompt and strict measures to provide relief to the common man facing hardships due to rising prices.

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the life of the common man is disturbed and troubled due to rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and also that of everyday use items. She said the Central and state governments should immediately take strict and effective steps to bring relief to the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP Petro lprice Rising prices InflaTION
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp