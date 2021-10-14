STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surgical strike sent strong message to world on terror: Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to media representatives, at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Talking tough against Pakistan over terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said surgical strike carried out by India five years ago sent a strong message to the world that no one can interfere with its borders.

He said under the BJP-led NDA rule, India gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks which was not the case when the Congress-headed UPA was in power.

Shah was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University at Dharbandora village in South Goa.

During the UPA government, terrorists from across the border used to infiltrate into India and cause unrest, and Delhi would do nothing, but now, India responds in the same language which they (terrorists) understand, he said.

Referring to the 2016 surgical strike, Shah said India, through the military action, sent across a strong message to the entire world that no one can interfere with its borders.

India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah recalled the contribution of BJP stalwart late Manohar Parrikar as defence minister.

Parrikar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered for years for introducing One Rank One Pension (OROP) in the armed forces, the home minister said.

"Parrikar will be remembered for introducing One Rank One Pension for all the three wings of the armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

