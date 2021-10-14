STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UGC notification for Academic Consultant job out. Hurry up! Salary upto Rs 80,000

The educational qualification is First Class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute; NET in relevant discipline.

Published: 14th October 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is hiring candidates for the post of Academic Consultant on a contract basis. Interested candidates may submit their filled-in application form supported by the relevant documents in online mode at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. 

The last date for submission of the application is 31 October 2021.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary between Rs 70,000 to 80,000. The maximum age limit for applying for this position is 35 years. 

The probation period for this job is at least six months and can be extended on the basis of performance review. UGC reserves the right to end the contract at any time without citing any reason.

