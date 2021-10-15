Unidentified young man brutally murdered at Singhu border

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident a young man was brutally murdered at the Singhu border for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book of the Sikh community. The victim's left wrist was found cut off and was found tied to an overturned police barricade near the main stage of the protesting farmers.

A video has gone viral which shows a group of Nihangs (Sikhs warrior group) standing over the man. They are being blamed for the brutal murder which took place on early Friday morning at the protest site in Kundli of Sonipat district of Haryana.

Some of the Nihangs, who were carrying spears are seen asking the person to tell his name and village of residence. While the man was seen hanging with his wrist cut off and bleeding, nobody around was offering any help.

Sources claim that the Nihangs beat up this person to death who is yet to be identified for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. It is alleged that they later hung his body upside down on the police barricade

The police was not allowed to enter the area initially but Haryana Police was later able to move the body to the Civil Hospital.

The incident has already caused huge outrage among the farmers.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya was quick to react and criticise farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait over the incident ."Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav sitting next to him and maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed,’’ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has registered a case. "We got information early in the morning that a person has been murdered and his body is left hanging near the main stage where the farmers are protesting. A case has been registered against unknown persons and investigation is on,’’ said a police official.