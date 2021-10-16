Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

Four Bihar cities to get drinking water from Ganga

Facing severe shortage of drinking water, city dwellers in Bihar’s four major towns – Rajgir, Gaya, Bodh Gaya and Nawada – will soon have access to safe drinking water. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently reviewed the work related to Ganga Water Lift Project at Gaya and Nawada under which the water from the holy river would be lifted and supplied to the residents of these cities. Secretary of Water Resources Department, Sanjeev Hans said the project would cover 149 km through pipelines from the Ganges in Begusarai as part of the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan. “So far, work of pipeline laying has been completed in 118.28 km from Hathidah to Manpur Avgilla,” Hans said.

IIT-Patna to help set up labs in govt schools

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna will help set up science laboratories in government-run schools in the state. The premier institute will provide technical support as well as impart training to teachers, and initially set up the laboratories in 50 government schools – including seven schools in Patna district. According to additional chief secretary of education of the state Sanjay Kumar, the laboratories will be set up in 9,360 secondary and higher secondary government schools with a plan already being worked by the directorate of secondary education. An agreement is likely to be signed between the education department and the IIT soon. Kumar said the IIT experts would lend support to the school faculty on how these labs should be run and maintained safely.

4Ps for success in interview shared by ADG

Going beyond official duty, senior IPS official and additional director general (ADG) of Bihar Police Dr Kamal Kishor Singh shared his success mantra through ‘4Ps’ with students of Patna’s St Xavier’s College of Management & Technology. Dr Singh said that 4Ps — plan, prepare, practice and perform — are the basic mantras for success in interview. “The anatomy of success is not failure, but learning. To be successful in every endeavours of life, one should first be a good human and then success naturally follows,” he said. He also dwelt upon the role of intelligence, responsibility, integrity, self- confidence, communication skills and leadership potential with the students. Principal of college Fr T Nishant SJ thanked the guest and others.

Darbhanga teacher wins Dr Kalam award

Ravi Raushan Kumar from Bihar’s Darbhanga district is one the 22 teachers selected for the prestigious Dr Kalam Memorial Teacher’s award 2021 for practicing the former President’s ideals of a good teacher and for following his vision for the students of the nation. Kumar teaches at the UHS Government School at Madhopatti in Darbhanga district. His innovative ways of pedagogy in the times of pandemic has helped many students. The Vikhe Patil Foundation and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre jointly confer this award. Kumar and his fellow colleagues are elated at the honour.

Rajesh K Thakur

Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com