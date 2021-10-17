Singhu border killing: Six day remand for accused in lynching case, three more held

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A total of four people have been arrested in the gruesome murder of a schedule caste man who was lynched at the Singhu border by the Nihangs (Sikh warriors) for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

Three of the accused arrested on Saturday were remanded to six-day in a police custody. The three Nihang men were produced before a local Sonipat court. Police said that two more Nihangs, identified as Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib surrendered before at Kundli Police station on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Ravi Kumar, the accused have been taken into police custody. Another accused, Nihang Narain Singh was arrested from Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon. He was handed over to the Haryana police by the Punjab police.

The police had sought their custody for fourteen days, as it said that it needed to identify other co-accused involved in the case, who the accused know only by their faces and to recover blood-stained clothes from the time of the crime.

Sources said that as per the autopsy report of Lakhbir Singh, he died due to excessive bleeding and had thirty seven marks, including those from a sharp-edged weapon, and abrasions and contusions. Lakhbir Singh sustained at least twenty two wounds, of which ten were deep. There were also signs of the deceased being tied with a rope and dragged on the ground.