Singhu border killing: Six day remand for accused in lynching case, three more held

Narayan Singh, a Nihang Sikh who is allegedly involved in killing farm labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border was arrested by the Punjab police on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A total of four people have been arrested in the gruesome murder of a schedule caste man who was lynched at the Singhu border by the Nihangs (Sikh warriors) for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. 

Three of the accused arrested on Saturday were remanded to six-day in a police custody. The three Nihang men were produced before a local Sonipat court. Police said that two more Nihangs, identified as Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib surrendered before at Kundli Police station on Saturday. 

According to Station House Officer Ravi Kumar, the accused have been taken into police custody. Another accused, Nihang Narain Singh was arrested from Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon. He was handed over to the Haryana police by the Punjab police.

The police had sought their custody for fourteen days, as it said that it needed to identify other co-accused involved in the case, who the  accused know only by their faces and to recover blood-stained  clothes from the time of  the crime.

Sources said that as per the autopsy report of Lakhbir Singh, he died due to excessive bleeding and had thirty seven marks, including those from a sharp-edged weapon, and abrasions and contusions. Lakhbir Singh sustained at least twenty two wounds, of which ten were deep. There were also signs of the deceased being tied with a rope and dragged on the ground.

