STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If BJP doesn’t listen to farmers, it won’t return to power: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

'I am with the farmers. I have fought with PM and home minister for them. I have told everyone that what they are doing is wrong and they should not do it,' Satya Pal Malik said.

Published: 19th October 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has warned the BJP that it will not return to power unless the Centre listens to farmers protesting the new agricultural laws. “There is only one thing which will solve the entire issue. If the government agrees to give legal guarantee to the minimum support price mechanism, I will mediate and convince the farmers,” he told the media in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Sunday.

“I am with the farmers. I have fought with PM and home minister for them. I have told everyone that what they are doing is wrong and they should not do it,” Malik said. He also spoke on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Oct 3, when eight people were killed after being knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Farmers alleged that Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish was in one of the vehicles.

Responding to a question, he said Ajay Mishra should have been asked to resign. “It is completely wrong. Resignation of the minister should have been sought the day Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place. Otherwise, too, he doesn’t deserve to be a minister.” Malik, an outspoken Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, alleged that BJP leaders can’t even enter any village in Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar in UP, which is headed to polls in February. 

Commenting on the killings of civilians in J&K, he said: “When I was Governor of J&K, nothing was happening. There was no stone pelting; nobody was dying. No terrorists dared enter within 50 km of Srinagar. Now, they are killing openly in the city. It is saddening.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik BJP Lakhimpur Kheri violence Farmers Protest
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp