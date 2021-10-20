Srinagar Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The MoU aims at developing including industrial & IT parks, multi-purpose towers, logistics, medical colleges, super speciality hospitals, etc.

Published: 20th October 2021

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

J&K govt inks MoU with Dubai 
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Dubai aimed at developing the industrial sector and various business enterprises in the Union Territory. The MoU is the first investment agreement by a foreign government in the state after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status and special privileges to J&K residents, and bifurcation of J&K state by the Centre on August 5, 2019. The MoU aims at developing including industrial & IT parks, multi-purpose towers, logistics, medical colleges, super speciality hospitals, etc.

Srinagar airport to commence int’l flights from Oct 23
International flight operations would commence at the Srinagar airport with the first service to Sharjah, UAE on October 23. The operation of flights to Sharjah, UAE from Srinagar airport would come as a major relief to travellers intending to fly to the Emirates. Many Jammu and Kashmir residents are working in UAE or running their business there. ‘Go First’, formerly Go Air, will start flights between Srinagar and Sharjah and it will operate the first flight to Sharma from Srinagar on Saturday at 8:25 pm and it is expected to land in Dubai at 11:25 pm. All necessary arrangements have been put in place at Srinagar airport for operation of flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. The arrangements have been put in place to conduct PCR tests at airport for the international passengers.

Rollout of first dose vaccination complete
The Jammu and Kashmir has completed the rollout of the first dose Covid vaccination for all above 18 years of age group across all 20 districts. As per the government figures, an estimated population of 93,03,842 souls was covered during the vaccination drives which was seen as a hard task keeping in view the topography of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir was the first place in the country to start door-to-door vaccination campaign in the difficult terrain and far flung and remote areas. The healthcare workers travelled on foot to mountains and forest area to achieve 100 per cent vaccination mark.

Cyber police busts  KYC fraud gang 
Cyber police authorities in the state busted a KYC (Know Your Customer) gang by arresting two men for defrauding people through fake calls and messages. A cyber police official said the investigation revealed that the arrested duo for illegal monetary gains, connived with non-local cyber criminals operating out of UP, Bihar and elsewhere. The arrested, according to police, was found to have created dozens of bank accounts and have provided them with their ATM cards to the co-accused. Most of the bank accounts were created in name of destitute women from South Kashmir and Srinagar, who were provided monetary benefits by the arrested.

Fayaz wani
fayazwani123@gmail.com

