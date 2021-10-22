STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Master plan for Noida Film City worth Rs 100 crore sent to UP govt for approval

The bid document for setting up a Film City worth Rs 10,000 crore in Sector 21 off the Yamuna Expressway was forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The bid document for setting up a Film City worth Rs 10,000 crore in Sector 21 off the Yamuna Expressway was forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval. Planned on the PPP model, the project will come up on total 1,000 acres of whose 75 per cent will be used for setting up filming facilities and the remaining will have an amusement park and other recreational facilities.

The bid document along with the concession agreement was forwarded to the government by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for approval. Sources claimed that the tenders would be floated before Diwali.

YEIDA chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said all the documents were forwarded to the state government on Monday. The Film City is being planned on the lines of the Noida international airport project at Jewar.

While YEIDA will contribute its share in the form of 1,000 acre land, the company, chosen through a tender, will pool money. “The government intends to equip the upcoming Film City with all amenities and infrastructure along with an amusement park in the first phase. Whatever is needed to produce quality movies will be provided,” a senior UP government official said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp