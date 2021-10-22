Master plan for Noida Film City worth Rs 100 crore sent to UP govt for approval

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The bid document for setting up a Film City worth Rs 10,000 crore in Sector 21 off the Yamuna Expressway was forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval. Planned on the PPP model, the project will come up on total 1,000 acres of whose 75 per cent will be used for setting up filming facilities and the remaining will have an amusement park and other recreational facilities.

The bid document along with the concession agreement was forwarded to the government by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for approval. Sources claimed that the tenders would be floated before Diwali.

YEIDA chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said all the documents were forwarded to the state government on Monday. The Film City is being planned on the lines of the Noida international airport project at Jewar.

While YEIDA will contribute its share in the form of 1,000 acre land, the company, chosen through a tender, will pool money. “The government intends to equip the upcoming Film City with all amenities and infrastructure along with an amusement park in the first phase. Whatever is needed to produce quality movies will be provided,” a senior UP government official said.

