STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monsoon overstay causes Uttarakhand mayhem

The presence of monsoon winds means abundance of moisture over the landmass, keeping conditions favourable for these weather systems.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF soldiers rescue people stranded in floodwaters in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

NDRF soldiers rescue people stranded in floodwaters in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The havoc caused by untimely rainfall in Uttarakhand this time can be attributed to the extended stay of the southwest monsoon even as experts say change in climate is altering weather patterns across India. The Himalayan state has  recorded a whopping 192.6 mm rainfall against the normal 31.2 mm so far in October and out of this, 122.4 mm was recorded in  a span of 24 hours, killing around 52 people. The presence of monsoon winds means abundance of moisture over the landmass, keeping conditions favourable for these weather systems.

“Had the monsoon departed timely, we would not have seen such torrential rains. Weather conditions were favourable for such heavy precipitation on account of multiple weather systems coming together. What prompted these systems was the delayed withdrawal of monsoon,” said G P Sharma, president,  meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather.

Late withdrawal of southwest monsoon is the new normal, courtesy climate change. According to the ‘Sixth Assessment Report Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis’ by the United Nations-led Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)-Working Group I, increasing global temperatures are changing monsoon patterns across Southeast Asia. 

A warmer climate will intensify very wet and very dry weather and climate events and seasons, with implications for flooding or drought. Monsoon has been breaching its normal withdrawal date for many years now. With this, the IMD has also revised the commencement date of the monsoon withdrawal from September 1 to September 17. Normally, the withdrawal is completed by October 15, which has not been the case for the last decade.

Professor Y P Sundriyal, head of department, Geology, HNB Garhwal University said, “There is a huge gap between planning and implementation. Policy makers should be well versed with the geology of the region. Development is required but hydropower plants, especially in higher Himalayas, should be of less capacity.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttarakhand monsoon
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp