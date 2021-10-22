Morcha demands probe on lynching

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Samyukta Kisan Morcha, umbrella organisation of the farmers unions, has demanded that the incident in Singhu border in which a Scheduled Caste man was brutally murdered be investigated by a Supreme Court judge. It also said the meeting of Nihangs, who have claimed responsibility, with Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Chaudhary be probed.

The Morcha has set up its own fact-finding committee, which will submit a report in three days. The SKM held a meeting at Singhu border on Thursday. SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “From the evidences and reports it is clear that the incident did not happen just like that.

There is a conspiracy to defame the farmers’ movement and to entrap it in violence. We demand that ministers Tomar and Chaudhary, who were seen in pictures with Nihang leaders, should resign. Also, an investigation by a Supreme Court judge should be initiated.”

Saurabh Upadhyay, another farmer leader, blamed Delhi Police for the road blockades. “We respect the Supreme Court’s directive. We would also like to clarify that Delhi Police set up barricades at the protest site. They should remove them now for public welfare, Whether Delhi or Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, nowhere have farmers barricaded roads.” The meeting called upon farmers to strengthen the morchas by reaching out in large numbers to thwart possible conspiracies.