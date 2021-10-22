STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Playing safe: CPM not to fight all West Bengal Urban wards

The TMC is all set to go all out in the civic polls against the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition in the state.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Facing unprecedented political debacle in West Bengal, the CPI(M), which ruled the state for uninterrupted 34 years, has decided not to field candidates in all wards of municipalities and corporations where civic polls are likely to be held either in December or January.

The Left party, which now has an electoral stake of just 5 per cent in the state, has also decided to assess its presence in the grassroots level and field candidates accordingly to avoid a repeat of the performance in the Assembly polls.

The CPI(M)’s decision of not fielding candidates in all the civic wards is said to be significant as the party had accused the ruling TMC of preventing its candidates from filing nominations in more than one third of the 58,000 odd seats in the rural civic body polls in 2018. 

“We do not want a re-run of the Assembly elections. The state committee meeting of our party will be held on November 9 and the issue of fielding candidates in the municipal elections will be discussed. This time we are careful about fielding candidates. If we fail to win a single municipal ward, it will raise questions whether our presence in West Bengal is at stake,” said a CPI(M) leader.

The TMC is all set to go all out in the civic polls against the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition in the state. The BJP is gearing up for a tooth-and-nail battle even after its unimpressive performance in the Assembly polls. The saffron camp has already made it clear that it would demand deployment of central forces in the polls. 

“Though it never happened before in the history of municipal elections, this time we will demand for central force personnel in the civic body polls. If the state government opposes it, we will move curt. We have zero faith in the state administration which will be conducting the poll process,” said BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar.         

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
west bengal civic polls
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp