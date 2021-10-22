STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah surveys rain-hit Himalayan state, but no relief package yet

Shah, who held a review meeting with state government officials, said a survey would be conducted soon by a central team to assess the losses.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah conducts an aerial survey of Uttarakhand on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  As relief work in rain-battered Uttarakhand gathered pace, Union home minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Thursday but did not announce any financial package immediately saying the extent of damages had to be assessed first.

Shah, who held a review meeting with state government officials, said a survey would be conducted soon by a central team to assess the losses. The Union government had already released `250 crore to the state about 20 days back, he added. 

The state government has estimated the damages at around Rs 7,000 crore. The death toll has risen to 67 while 11 people are still missing. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state cabinet ministers, chief secretary SS Sandhu and director general of police Ashok Kumar were present at the review meeting.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are on at full pace. About 5,000 tourists are still trapped in Kumaon region, though they are safe. Camps have been set up for people forced to leave homes. Blocked roads have been opened in Nainital, Almora, Haldwani and elsewhere.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Uttarakhand
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp