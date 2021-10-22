Shah surveys rain-hit Himalayan state, but no relief package yet

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As relief work in rain-battered Uttarakhand gathered pace, Union home minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Thursday but did not announce any financial package immediately saying the extent of damages had to be assessed first.

Shah, who held a review meeting with state government officials, said a survey would be conducted soon by a central team to assess the losses. The Union government had already released `250 crore to the state about 20 days back, he added.

The state government has estimated the damages at around Rs 7,000 crore. The death toll has risen to 67 while 11 people are still missing. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state cabinet ministers, chief secretary SS Sandhu and director general of police Ashok Kumar were present at the review meeting.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are on at full pace. About 5,000 tourists are still trapped in Kumaon region, though they are safe. Camps have been set up for people forced to leave homes. Blocked roads have been opened in Nainital, Almora, Haldwani and elsewhere.