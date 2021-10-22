STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We can never live in peace, unless talks are held with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah batted strongly for talks with Pakistan and said unless you do not talk to Pakistan, we can never live in peace in J&K.

Published: 22nd October 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday batted strongly for talks with Pakistan and said "unless you do not talk to Pakistan, we can never live in peace in J&K".

He said that if there would have been friendship between India and Pakistan, people would have come here (in Jammu and Kashmir) to eat and drink tea from Sialkot (Pakistan).

"We would have gone there (Sialkot). In the past, this was happening. People used to come in trains before Independence", Abdullah said "I confidently say, even today, unless you (India) don't talk to Pakistan and shake hands of friendship with each other, we can never live in peace, never, take it from me in writing", he said while addressing a party meeting here.

He said that wars have taken place between Indian and Pakistan.

"Only the poor got killed in these four wars. In future war, this will happen again. Both have nuclear bombs. It will be more disastrous," Abdullah added.

He said that if there is friendship with Pakistan, the money spent on planes and weapons will be given to farmers and the poor to remove their poverty.

"See, we have reached 101 rank in the global hunger index. We have gone down to Somalia", Abdullah added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Pakistan
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp