'Chief Justice is master of roster': Jaipur Bar Association irks SC with judge boycott call

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday took strong objection to the boycott call made by Jaipur Bar Association, saying that the Bar Association and advocates cannot pressurise a Chief Justice to change the roster of a judge.

The bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna was hearing its petition in which it had issued contempt notice to the office bearers of the Bar Association of the Rajasthan High Court Jaipur Bench for boycotting a single bench of the High Court as a part of the strike.

The bench also asked the Registrar General of the High Court of Rajasthan at Jaipur to submit a report pointing out exactly what happened on September 27, 2021 along with resolution of the Bar Association abstaining work on September 27, 2021.

Justice MR Shah remarked, “How can advocates request for changing roster of Learned Single Judge. No Bar association can pressurize the Chief Justice to change the roster. Chief Justice is the master of roster.”

“Mr Counsel, you make sure that the advocates and bar association cannot compel for changing the roster. It is none of your business to tell the Chief Justice to change the roster,” he added.

The case relates to the Jaipur Bar Association’s boycott of the court of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma after the latter refused to hear a petition of a lawyer who was allegedly attacked by his neighbour.

Though another judge heard the matter, the bar association had passed a resolution urging the chief justice to withdraw judicial work from Justice Sharma.