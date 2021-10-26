‘Internet blockade saved many lives in Valley’: Shah in Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace and development of Jammu & Kashmir, said Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing elected panchayat members and civil society members at SKICC in Srinagar on Monday.

The Modi government will not allow the killing of civilians while people continue to live in fear, he said.

Justifying the imposition of the Centre-led security clampdown in J&K after Article 370 revocation, he said, “Had we not suspended the internet and imposed curfew, emotions of Kashmiri youth would have been aroused and it would have led to killing of youths.”

Indirectly referring to Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, the home minister said the three families have ruled J&K for 70 years and in their rule 40,000 people were killed.

“They have not condemned militancy. They say the person was killed and it should not have happened”.

Allaying fears of people on land protection, he said, “Questions were raised that after Article 370 revocation, land of people will be snatched. Nobody’s land has been snatched in the last two years. They are telling lies. If they come to your village tell them no land was snatched in our land.”

Referring to the developmental scenario post Article 370 revocation, Shah said there used to be only three medical colleges in J&K while in the last two years, seven more were established,” he said.