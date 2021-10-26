STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
True Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength: Rahul Gandhi

'I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation,' Sonia Gandhi said.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:48 PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a message of unity for party workers and leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said true Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength.

His remarks came on a day Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a candid message to top party leaders, said strengthening the organisation must override "personal ambitions" and expressed concern over "lack of clarity and cohesion" on policy issues among state leaders.

In a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag 'Stay United', Rahul Gandhi said, "True Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength." Chairing a meeting of party leaders to evolve a strategy for elections in five states early next year, Sonia Gandhi emphasised the need for discipline and unity for both collective and individual success and said the party's messages on key issues facing the nation were not percolating down to grassroot cadre.

"I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success," she said.

