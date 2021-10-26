STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi doppelganger Vijendar Nath wants to join BJP poll show in UP

The 46-year-old Indore resident Jogi Vijendar Nath is campaigning all across Khandwa for the  by-elections on October 30, since the last 10 days.

Published: 26th October 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  It’s the season of look alikes of popular chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh. While 45-year-old chat seller Gaurav Gupta, resembling Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is tantalising taste buds of foodies in Gwalior, the saffron clad temple priest Jogi Vijendar Nath, who is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s look-alike, is a hit with the party’s rank and file and supporters across by-election bound Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

Associated with Nath Sampradaya (the same Shaivya sub-tradition with which the UP CM is also associated), the 46-year-old Indore resident Jogi Vijendar Nath is campaigning all across Khandwa for the  by-elections on October 30, since the last 10 days.

“I consider myself fortunate that I somehow resemble the illustrious UP CM and am representing him in BJP campaigning in MP, when he is focused on strategising to win in the all important 2022 UP Assembly polls. People all across the poll meetings call me Yogiji and click selfies with me,” the UP CM’s look-alike told The New Indian Express on Monday.

He recently shared the stage of poll campaigning in Khargone district with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and young national secretary of the party Pankaja Munde.

“I’ve been a BJP supporter since childhood and have been working with the party for a long time, taking time out of my busy schedule as a temple priest in the Khandwa Road area of Indore. But since 2017, when Yogi Adityanath became UP CM, I’ve been a regular at BJP campaigns all across MP, as the look-alike of Yogiji. I’ve met the UP CM thrice so far,” he said.

Hailing originally from Karauli district of Rajasthan, but now settled in Indore, the Yogi Adityanath look-alike is the disciple of Shivnath Yogi, the guru bhai of Yogi Adityanath. 
 

