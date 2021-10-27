Dehradun Diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Records forged, laws infringed at Corbett Reserve

A committee formed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority to investigate allegations of illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand has found that the forest department forged government records and violated laws in order to allow illegal construction in the protected sanctuary. “The ongoing construction activities in one of the highest density tiger habitat of the world without any competent sanctions and by violating the various statutory provisions/court orders is an excellent example of both administrative and managerial failure, “ stated the NTCA committee report.

Six BJP MLAs to join Congress, claims ex-Speaker

Govind Singh Kunjwal, former speaker of Uttarakhand legislative assembly and Indian National Congress leader has claimed that six BJP MLAs will be joining the Congress within next 15 days. “Many MLAs from Kumaon as well as Garhwal division of Uttarakhand are communicating with us. Its not just the common man, but even MLAs of the BJP are unhappy with the government,” said Kunjwal. The claims, however refuted by the BJP leadership in the state has caused stir in the state politics. “All these claims are baseless. No one is going to join the Congress. We will see what happens in lekar future,” said Manvir Singh Chauhan, state media in charge of Uttarakhand BJP. Kunjwal played instrumental role in year 2016 as the speaker of the state assembly when nine MLAs quit the Congress to join the BJP.

100% eligible population partially vaccinated

Uttarakhand has vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccine, said state government officials. “The rollout of second dose of Covid vaccine will also be completed in the state soon. I thank honourable PM Narendra Modi for the support and supply of the vaccines,” said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He had announced the milestone of vaccinating 100 per cent of eligible population in the state on Twitter. Lauding the feat, PM Narendra Modi also took to twitter to congratulated the people of Uttarakhand. A total of 77,29,466 people were administered with first dose of Covid vaccine in Uttarakhand, said a release.

MoS faces ire over delay in rescue efforts

Minister of State for defence and tourism Ajay Bhatt, who is the MP from Nainital, faced the ire of local residents on his visit to the disaster-stricken district. A total of 35 people have died in the district in heavy rains last week. On Sunday district-level BJP functionaries at Betalghat, publicly expressed their anger against drinking water being cut off paost rail-related damages, in presence of the minister. The minister, however, said that he has not been at rest since the disaster hit the state. Local residents at Baliyanala near Nainital town, expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay in rehabilitation efforts to the minister who visited the spot on Monday.

