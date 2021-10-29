STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP plans to defame Bollywood and move it to Uttar Pradesh: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

The NCP leader said that the saffron party is using central agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede to defame and destroy the industry.

Published: 29th October 2021

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that the BJP has a larger conspiracy to defame Bollywood and Mumbai and later move the industry to Noida where Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath proposed to set up a film city.

Attacking the BJP, the NCP leader said that the saffron party is using central agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede to defame and destroy the industry by levelling flimsy charges against Bollywood personalities along with harassing and forcing them to move out of Mumbai.

"Bollywood is mini India where in people  from all parts of the country and globe happily stay and work. Mumbai has given name and fame to many hardworking and smart people irrespective of their religion and caste. The film industry has spread Indian culture across the globe and generated jobs for locals and outsiders. The BJP could not digest the glory and success of Mumbai and hence, are constantly attacking the city and its people," Malik said adding that the BJP will not succeed in its malafide game plan.

Malik said that the person who was arrested on fraudulent charges by Wankhede got bail and the person who was seen dragging Aryan Khan is now in jail for the cheating case. "The man who was threatening people for putting them in jail is now running for bail. The situation has changed and we call it Karma. Many more things will come out in public limelight against Sameer Wankhede and NCB," the NCP leader said.

Nawab Malik also levelled serious charges against Wankhede that he did not allow other honest officers of the NCB to conduct raids and take action against Kashif Khan, head of Fashion TV (India) who runs a drug and sex racket.

"Kashif Khan is very close to Sameer Wankhede and hence, the latter will never take actions against Mr Khan. However, situations are slowly changing and we will expose all those who are a part of Wankhede's extortion gang," Malik said.

Wankhede denied all allegations and said that these are lies being spread against him while his wife Kranti Redkar said that they will not speak on this issue now and will fight in court.

Meanwhile, reacting to the minister's remarks, actor Pooja Bhatt tweeted "Thank you, Nawab Malik, for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are intrinsically linked. This is the city of dreams after all and has sustained millions over the years."

