G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Pope Francis, discusses wide range of issues

Published: 30th October 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City. (Photo | Twitter/@PMOIndia)

By ANI

ROME: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Pope Francis on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making the planet better by fighting climate change and removing poverty during their first-ever one-on-one meeting.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since he became Pope in 2013, invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India.

It may be recalled that the last Papal Visit happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came.

Now it is during Modi's prime ministerial term that the Pope has been invited to visit India, sources said.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis that was scheduled only for 20 minutes went on for an hour, they said.

They discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making the planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty, sources said.

PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will participate in the G20 opening session on Global Economy and Global Health.

He is also scheduled to have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

In the evening, PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme. Later, there is a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

While briefing about the Prime Minister's engagements in Italy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that PM Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics.

PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31.

(With PTI inputs)

