STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths in last 24 hours

Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.

Published: 31st October 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,59,272, which is the lowest in 247 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.46 per cent which is the lowest since March 2020.

So far, 3,42,73,300 positive cases have been registered across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year in March.

With 14,667 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,36,55,842. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 4,58,186.

The daily positivity rate is 1.13 per cent and it is less than 2 per cent for last 27 days. Meanwhile, weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained below 2 per cent for last 37 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60.83 crore (60,83,19,915) COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 11,35,142 samples were tested on Saturday.

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 106.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India India Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp