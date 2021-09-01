STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 wanted Indians involved in terrorism believed to be in Afghanistan: Intel

Published: 01st September 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly two dozen Indian nationals wanted by India in cases of terrorism may be living in Afghanistan close to Pakistan border, according to information from intelligence and investigative agencies. 

Sources said these Indians were captured and jailed by Afghan forces.

However, with the Taliban freeing thousands of jail inmates, many Indians are also believed to have been freed and rejoined terror groups, including the Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K).

Security agencies are keeping a watch on these 25 Indian nationals, most of whom hail from Kerala, because the terror network they joined, IS-K, is believed to be responsible behind the Kabul airport suicide bombings last week.

According to intel received by the agencies, these Indians are believed to be living in Nangarhar province, near the hometown of Amin al Haq, the former security chief of Osama bin Laden, who was detained by Pakistan’s army and later released.

Sources say that at this point in time, it is not clear how many of these 25 wanted Indians are alive, since many of them were involved in suicide attacks and encounters with Afghan forces.

Among the jail inmates the Taliban are believed to have released is IS-K recruiter Aijaz Ahangar — listed as a most-wanted terrorist in India. Security officials believe after being freed, most of the members of IS-K are in the process of regrouping and rebuilding their ranks and network. Some members of the Taliban are also believed to have joined IS-K.

Other terror suspects among the 25 include Abu Khalid Al-Hindi alias Mohammed Sajid Kuthirulmmal, a shopkeeper from Padne area of Kasargod in Kerala, who was wanted in a 2016 NIA case and had an Interpol red notice against him. He is suspected to have been involved in the attack on a Sikh shrine in Kabul last year. 

Meanwhile, a high-level group comprising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and a number of other senior officials is monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan with a focus on India's immediate priorities, official sources said on Tuesday.

The group has been meeting regularly over the last few days following a direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

"In view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently directed that a high-level group comprising of External Affairs Minister, the National Security Adviser and senior officials focus on the immediate priorities of India," said a source.

"It is seized of issues pertaining to the safe return of stranded Indians, the travel of Afghan nationals (especially minorities) to India, and assuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India," it said The sources also said that the group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the resolution, passed this morning by the UN Security Council.

The US on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending a two-decade war and leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban.

There is still no clarity on the formation of a government in Kabul, over two weeks after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

The UN Security Council, under India's presidency, on Monday adopted a resolution demanding that territory of Afghanistan not be used to threaten any country or shelter terrorists.

UNSC resolution satisfies India 

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said the resolution on Afghanistan, which was adopted by the UNSC under India’s presidency, addresses New Delhi’s concerns regarding the Taliban takeover of the country.

Resolution 2593 was put forward by the US, UK and France and garnered the support of 13 of the 15 members of the council. China and Russia abstained from voting.

The council, under India’s month-long presidency, has adopted three press statements with regard to Afghanistan.

It condemns the August 26 Kabul airport attack, which has been claimed by ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State which is believed to have many members from Pakistan.

(With PTI Inputs)

