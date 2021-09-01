STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As parties unite for caste census, Bihar BJP to meet people with works done for OBCs

A two-day executive meeting of Bihar OBC Morcha will be held in one of the most backward districts-Khagaria on September 4 and 5.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the growing dissension among the NDA allies with backup from opposition on the caste census, Bihar BJP’s OBC Morcha resolved on Tuesday to reach the people of OBCs with the works done for them by the BJP government in Centre or State.

Attending the meeting of Patna Mahanagar OBC Morcha, former dy chief minister and current MP (RS) Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only done a lot of works for the OBC people but also emerged as the real party concerned about the OBCs and other extremely backward classes.

“A simple example of BJP is enough to prove the party’s genuine concern for the OBCs. As many as 27 OBC MPs are in the union cabinet of BJP-led government in centre as ministers. Besides this, reservation granted to the children of people belonging to OBCs in NEET is another benchmark in the credibility of party for the OBCs," Modi said.

Dr Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, told this newspaper that a two-day executive meeting of Bihar OBC Morcha will be held in one of the most backward districts-Khagaria on September 4 and 5.

The Bihar BJP is all geared up to expose the opposition on the demand of caste census for OBCs by highlighting the works done for the betterment of people of OBCs across the state.

