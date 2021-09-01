STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP is for caste census, working out modalities’: Party's OBC Morcha chief

Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to an OBC caste, Laxman questioned whether there was any other party that has promoted a person from the ranks to hold the top job.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  The Centre is working out the modalities of caste census and is committed to the uplift of the OBC, said national president of BJP OBC Morcha Dr K Laxman. Not revealing the details of the modalities involved, he reiterated that the BJP was not against the caste headcount. 

Speaking to TNIE from Hyderabad, Laxman said what the BJP has achieved in the past seven years far surpasses the achievements of others in 70 years.

He slammed the Opposition parties for trying to eke out political mileage out of a sensitive issue and said: “The Congress or the RJD have no moral right to raise this issue. Their propaganda would be exposed in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.”

He reiterated the Centre was not against caste census and said the commitment of the government to further the lot of the OBCs was demonstrated by “granting reservation to over 70,000 OBC students in educational institutions”.  

“However, caste census cannot be conducted in a matter months in a vast country like India with population in the excess of 130 crore,” he said.

Targeting the Congress and the RJD, he said: “When they were in power, they did not even implement the recommendations of the Mandal commission. Now, they are projecting themselves as the champions of OBCs.” 

Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to an OBC caste, Laxman questioned whether there was any other party that has promoted a person from the ranks to hold the top job.

“Most of these Opposition parties are of the families and for the families, not for the people,” he stated.

The statements assume significance in the wake of a Bihar delegation, led by Nitish Kumar, calling on the PM for caste census. Moreover, the JD(U) recently went back to Nitish-as-PM-line, straining relations with ally BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste Census BJP Congress JDU RJD
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp