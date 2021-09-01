STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coal scam: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira refuses to appear before ED

The ED had summoned Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Published: 01st September 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Citing Covid pandemic, TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Naroola Banerjee refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s New Delhi office on Wednesday in connecting with a coal smuggling and money laundering case.

In a letter written to ED’s assistant director Sumat Prakash Jain, Rujira said, "I am a mother of two infants, and travelling to New Delhi physically in the midst of the pandemic will put my and the lives of my children at grave risk."

ED served the summon asking Rujira to turn up at the agency’s Delhi office on September 1. In connection with the same case, Abhishek was asked to appear in its Delhi office on September 3. Two other IPS officers, Gyanwant Singh (additional director general, CID) and Shyam Singh (deputy inspector general of police, Midnapore range) were also been asked to report to the agency’s office on September 9 and September 8 respectively.

Assuring cooperation, Rujira requested the central agency to follow the probe procedure at her Kolkata residence as the ED has its office in the state capital. "It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear before you in Kolkata as and I reside in that city. Besides, as per my understanding, the alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of Bengal," she wrote.

The day the central agency served the summon, West Benegal CM had lambasted the BJP-led Centre accusing it to utilise the central agency vindictively. "They failed to fight with the TMC politically and now using CBI and ED against Abhishek. If I want, I can send bagful of evidence showing how BJP leaders looted Bengal’s coal region," she had said while addressing on the occasion of the foundation day of TMC’s student-wing virtually on August 28.

The CBI, in February, had questioned Rujira in connection with the coal scam case at her south Kolkata residence. Abhishek’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir had also been questioned by the CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee Rujira Banerjee Coal Scam
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp