STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress slams central government over rise in cooking gas prices

The Congress has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices and has been demanding reduction in them by removing some of the taxes.

Published: 01st September 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, with Rahul Gandhi saying the country is uniting against this injustice.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

The former Congress chief hit out at the government over the rise in prices of domestic cooking gas and shared a chart of the hike in LPG rates in the four metros since January while using the hashtag "#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot".

The Congress party launched the campaign on social media using the hashtag and shared videos of common people from across the country narrating their woes regarding price rise.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices and has been demanding reduction in them by removing some of the taxes imposed by the central government. "The one who is forcing the public to sleep empty stomach is himself sleeping under the shadow of friends....but the country is uniting against the injustice," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prices of domestic cooking gas had doubled in the last seven years, and said "achche din" have come for the BJP to "loot" the country.

"March 1, 2014 - Gas cylinder cost Rs 410. September 1, 2021 - Gas cylinder cost Rs 884. In seven years, the cost has more than doubled. This is Modi ji's promise of 'Achche din'. BJP's 'achche din' of looting people's budgets," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said, "Prime Minister ji, There are only two types of 'development' taking place under your rule: On one hand the income of your billionaire friends is increasing, while on the other, the prices of essential commodities are increasing for the common people. If this is 'development', then the time has come to send this 'development' on leave."

Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said the party has received video messages from hundreds of common people across the country on the price rise and the problems faced by them and the party has shared them on its handles.

He said the Congress' hashtag "#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot" is trending in the country and has thousands of shares. "We have received hundreds of videos from around the country of common Indians whose lives have been completely devastated by the ever increasing prices of basic commodities," he said.

Gupta said for the third month in a row the Modi government has increased the price of LPG cylinders. Fuel prices have been increased over 67 times in the last eight months and the price of cooking oil has increased by over 50 per cent in a year.

"The cost of living is exorbitant and the poor and middle class simply cannot afford it. The people of India have had enough, they are speaking out against the Modi government. We must amplify their voices," he said.

Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Against BJP Loot Congress Rahul Gandhi LPG LPG cylinders Cooking gas price
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp