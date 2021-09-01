STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit three European nations from Thursday

Jaishankar's first destination will be Slovenia where he is scheduled to attend an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states on Friday.

Published: 01st September 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin on Thursday a four-day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the European Union (EU).

Jaishankar's first destination will be Slovenia where he is scheduled to attend an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states on Friday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will begin his two-day trip to Slovenia on Thursday, during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar, apart from calling on the country's leadership.

Slovenia currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and it invited Jaishankar to attend the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU states, the MEA said.

Jaishankar will attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia and participate in the panel discussion on 'Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific'. "He will also hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

It is learnt that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is likely to figure prominently in Jaishankar's meetings with his EU counterparts. "During his visit to Croatia on September 3, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) will hold bilateral talks with foreign minister Gordan Grlic Radman, and call on the Croatian leadership," the MEA said.

During his visit to Denmark from September 4-5, Jaishankar will co-chair the fourth round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. "The JCM will undertake a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the virtual summit in September 2020," the MEA said.

"The visit of EAM will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three Central European countries, and for strengthening our multifaceted relationship with the EU," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Denmark Slovenia Croatia India Europe ties Jaishankar foreign visit
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp