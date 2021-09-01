Four run over by Duronto Express at Jharkhand's Chakradharpur

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Four persons were run over by Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express while they were crossing a railway track near Chakradharpur railway station in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm while an elderly woman was trying to cross the railway track and three other persons, in their thirties, ran to save her from the speeding train. All of them were run over by Dn 02095 CSMT – HWH Duranto Express near the home signal of Chakradharpur station, they said.

“All the four deceased belonged to Badabambo village. They were going to attend a local function when the tragic incident took place,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The train was on its way from Rourkela to Tatanagar railway station.