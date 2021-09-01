STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Impetus to industrial growth in J&K via new portal launched by Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a portal for registration of units for Industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to media representatives, at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a portal for registration of units for Industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Rs 50,000 crore is expected to be invested in the Union Territory through this Central scheme.

Asserting that Articles 370 and 35A were the biggest hurdles to private sector investment in the erstwhile state, Shah encouraged industry leaders to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who also heads the ministry of co-operation, said a new dawn of investment and industrial development will begin in the Union Territory with this initiative.

“Today, the most attractive industrial policy of the country is here. Under this policy, investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore will come to Jammu and Kashmir and under this, there will be all-inclusive, all-round development,” he said.

The scheme aims to give fresh thrust to the industry and services-led development of Jammu and Kashmir with emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investment and nurturing the existing ones. Shah said the onus of development of J&K is not only on the locals but also on the country. Apart from tourism, education and IT, this policy will also take forward many other possibilities, he said. 

