STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government to set up climate change council

The cabinet discussed the need to have a time-bound action plan and all ministers whose departments are related to climate change should be involved in formulating the plan, an announcement said.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will set up a state council that will work to reduce the impact of climate change highlighted by the United Nations body IPCC and suggest measures to meet future challenges, it was announced on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the state climate council will be headed by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"The state will work on the 5Rs - Reduce, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle, Recover – declared by the United Nations,'' said the statement issued after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The cabinet discussed the need to have a time-bound action plan and all ministers whose departments are related to climate change should be involved in formulating the plan, it said.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in a report released last month, said extreme sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century with scientists warning sea level rise, floods, heavy rainfall and glacier melting are some of the irreversible effects.

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after the cabinet meeting that the state pollution control board has taken to social media platforms to apprise citizens about the impact of climate change and issues related to the environment.

The state cabinet discusses issues related to climate change and the environment every month, he said.

Thackeray said environment and climate change figure on the agenda of the weekly cabinet meetings along with important issues like COVID-19 and agricultural crops.

He said the latest IPCC report, which highlights threats to coastal cities, including Mumbai, due to climate change, was discussed at Wednesday's meeting.

''The threat is not just because of rising sea levels, but also due to increased frequency of unseasonal rains and landslides,'' the minister said.

"Through social media platforms (Twitter and Instagram), where the state pollution control board is active, citizens can post their complaints related to the environment,'' he said.

Among other things, the IPCC report has warned that the coastline of 12 cities in the country will go under water.

Maharashtra is in the tropical region and if temperature increases by 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius, the state's coastline may go under water, the report presented before the cabinet warned.

In central Maharashtra, there is a possibility of severe drought and wildfires due to climate change, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharshtra Maharashtra Climate Change Council Uddhav Thackeray IPCC
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp