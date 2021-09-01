STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra sees 4,456 new COVID-19 cases, 183 deaths, 4,430 recoveries

Mumbai city saw 415 new cases and four COVID-19 deaths while Pune city added 324 infections and 32 fatalities.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,456 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 183 fatalities, including the highest 98 in the Pune region, while 4,430 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The new additions pushed the tally of the infections to 64,69,332, the death toll to 1,37,496 and the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 62,77,230, leaving the state with 51,078 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.03 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, he said.

Rural parts of Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli and Washim districts and municipal corporations of Malegaon, Dhule, and Nanded did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.

The official said the Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 653 cases in Maharashtra, followed by rural parts of Pune with 608 infections.

The highest number of fatalities across cities were reported in Pune (32) in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region saw the highest 2,018 new cases followed by 876 infections in the Mumbai region.

Nashik region reported 783 fresh infections, Kolhapur 545, Latur 154, Aurangabad 33, Akola 22 and Nagpur 25, the official said.

Of the 183 fatalities reported from the eight regions, the highest 98 were from the Pune region, followed by 59 deaths in the Kolhapur region.

Notably, the Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection.

Mumbai region saw 13 deaths, Nashik nine, Akola two and Aurangabad and Latur one each, the official added.

Mumbai city saw 415 new cases and four COVID-19 deaths while Pune city added 324 infections and 32 fatalities, he said.

Among the 51,078 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest number of 14,091 such cases, according to the official.

Of the 62,77,230 recovered patients in the state, the highest number of 10,86,386 recoveries have been reported from the Pune district.

With 1,78,004 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 5,41,54,890, the official said.

A total of 2,90,427 people are in the home quarantine in the state and 2,071 patients are in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,69,332, new cases 4,456, total deaths 1,37,496, fresh deaths 183, total recoveries 62,77,230, active cases 51,078, total tests conducted 5,41,54,890.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Covid cases Coronavirus Covid 19 Maharashtra Covid numbers Maharashtra Covid deaths Mumbai Covid numbers
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp