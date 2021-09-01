STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Indore completes inoculating entire eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 01st September 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A woman gets Covid vaccine at a health centre at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Monday.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By PTI

INDORE: Indore, which was once the worst COVID-19 affected district in Madhya Pradesh, has reached a major milestone by vaccinating its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Tuesday.

The administration had set the target of vaccinating 28,07,559 eligible persons against COVID-19, and so far, 28,08,212 citizens have received the first jab in the district, Indore collector Manish Singh said.

"Indore is the only district in the country, among the regions with a population above 10 lakh, to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Singh said.

Of 28,08,212 eligible beneficiaries, nearly 10 lakh had been administered both doses of the vaccine, he said.

During the recent visit to Indore city, Chouhan has given the target to the local administration to inoculate the entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine.

As per the official figures, Indore has so far recorded 1,53,055 COVID-19 cases so far, which includes 1,391 casualties.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,175 on Tuesday with the addition of 10 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,580, leaving the state with 79 active cases, he said.

With 61,096 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,65,87,267, the official added.

An official release said 4,63,58,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 8,24,467 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,175, new cases 10, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,580, active cases 79, number of tests so far 1,65,87,267.

