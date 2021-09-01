STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mukti Yojana: Immerse ashes of departed digitally in Haridwar

Published: 01st September 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:22 AM

An aerial view of flooded Ganga Ghat due to rise in water level in Ganga river after heavy rains, in Haridwar

An aerial view of flooded Ganga Ghat due to rise in water level in Ganga river after heavy rains, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Soon, those unable to travel to Haridwar to immerse the remains of their relatives will get to immerse the ashes into the Ganges without having to travel to the holy city. 

Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy has come up with Mukti Yojana on an outlay of Rs 4.25 lakh, through which one can book the last rites and courier the remains for immersion into the sacred river as per Hindu traditions. 

Dr Anand Bhardwaj, secretary of Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy, said: “This initiative is for those families that cannot visit the holy city to immerse the ashes of their family members. Plans are afoot to launch the scheme within a month.”

Officials from the institution said after booking online, people can courier the last remains, on receipt of which the academy would arrange a priest and live telecast the rituals for the family. 

Those from overseas will have to pay $100 while for Indian residents the fee is yet to be decided. 

A web portal is being developed by the institution. The academy is also working on an e-brochure in three languages — Sanskrit, Hindi and English — to give an insight into the new service. 

Pradeep Jha, chairman of Shri Ganga Sabha in Haridwar welcomed the initiative and said that he would extend all possible help to the institution.  
 

