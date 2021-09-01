STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Number of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India within expected numbers: INSACOG

It said that AY.12 that was first noted in Israel and currently driving infection in the country, which has inoculated 60 percent of its population, is not yet seen in India.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections in India are well within the expected numbers taking into account the total infections and other factors, genome sequencing government consortium INSACOG has said in its recent bulletin while stressing that inoculation protects from severe illness.

The INSACOG said that Delta continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally. When a person gets an infection even after being vaccinated against it, it is called a breakthrough case.

"The number of reported vaccination breakthroughs in India are well within the numbers expected from the total number of infections, the fraction of population that is vaccinated and the known reduction in the effectiveness of Covishield/Covaxin against infections by Delta. Vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and remain a cornerstone of public health strategy," the bulletin dated August 30 said.

It said based on high stringency reclassification by INSACOG, the total number of Delta sub-lineages - Delta Plus AY.1 to AY.12 - in India are only 856 out of all samples analysed, which is much less than what is reported on some global websites.

It said that AY.12 that was first noted in Israel and currently driving infection in the country, which has inoculated 60 percent of its population, is not yet seen in India. Similar sequences that are also being classified as AY.12 at low stringency do not have the same epidemiological significance, the INSACOG said.

However, there was no word on the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, that has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally which could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines.

Scientists from National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) in South Africa said the potential variant of interest, C.1.2, was first detected in the country in May this year.

C.1.2 has since been found in China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland as of August 13, they said. The INSACOG said there are no new VOC (Variant of Concern) or VUIs (Variant Under Investigation) added globally.

Updated biological data suggest that Delta plus K417N (AY.1, AY.2) is antigenically similar to Delta with cross-neutralisation.

There is thus no significantly increased risk of immune escape by Delta+K417N in people with immunity to Delta, as per the updated biological data. "Vaccination breakthroughs with Delta continue to be highly frequent and the same is likely to be true for Delta sub-lineages," it said with regards to infections globally.

The INSACOG said AY.4 variant is a major evolutionary branch of Delta, as would be expected with time and spread, and presently has no other known clinical significance.

Since the new lineage-defining mutations are not presently of clinical significance, these should not be considered Delta plus which is, in any case, an inexact terminology best restricted to AY.1 and AY.2 variants at this time, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus INSACOG Genome sequencing Breakthrough COVID cases
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp