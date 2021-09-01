STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over eight lakh vaccine jabs given in Gujarat, highest in a day

Also, August saw a total of 1.34 crore doses being administered, highest in a month since the inoculation drive began in January, an official release said.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over eight lakh doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Gujarat on Tuesday, the highest in a day in the state so far, an official release said.

Also, August saw a total of 1.34 crore doses being administered, highest in a month since the inoculation drive began in January, it added.

Against the average of five lakh per day, as many as 8.01 lakh eligible persons were given vaccine jabs on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had set the administration the target of vaccinating at least one crore persons in August, the release added.

The actual figure crossed 1.34 crore.

Of 4.93 crore eligible persons above the age of 18 in the state, 3.46 crore or 70.20 per cent have received the first dose, while 1.16 crore persons have been given the second dose too.

In all, Gujarat has administered over 4.46 crore doses to date.

Chief minister Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel congratulated health workers and doctors for achieving this feat, said the release.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,42, while the day also saw a record 8,01,175 people being administered vaccine doses against the infection, an official said.

The toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,081, while the recovery count increased by 12 to reach 8,15,191, leaving the state with 150 active cases, he said.

The administration of a record number of doses on Tuesday took the overall count to 4,62,70,665, of which 1.34 crore jabs were given in August alone, a government release said.

It added that 70.20 per cent eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 12 new cases reported during the day comprised six in Ahmedabad, four in Vadodara and two in Surat, the official informed.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu on Tuesday remained unchanged at 10,635, while two people getting discharged took the recovery count to 10,627, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,422, new cases 12, death toll 10,081, discharged 8,15,191, active cases 150, people tested so far - figures not released.

