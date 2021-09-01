STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliament disruptions uncalled for, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said that the mandate given by the people and the trust imposed by them should not be betrayed by the elected representatives.

Published: 01st September 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing concern over disruptions in Parliament, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that while the legislatures are meant for deliberation on issues of wider public concern, ‘disruption’ has emerged as the chief instrument of parliamentary conduct.

Delivering the first ‘Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture’ on the theme ‘Constitutionalism; Guarantor of Democracy and Inclusive Growth’ organised by the ‘Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation through video conferencing, on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the former President of India, Naidu said that the mandate given by the people and the trust imposed by them should not be betrayed by the elected representatives.

“Protesting against the omissions and commissions of the governments on the floor of the legislatures is the right of the legislators. But the emotional underpinnings of such protests should not cross the limits of decency and decorum that should mark parliamentary democracy,” he said.

“Dysfunctional legislatures prevent wider consultations before making of laws and framing of policies. Such disruptions negate the principle of accountability of the executive to the legislatures,” he added.

